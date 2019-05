A woman was seriously injured after a car crashed and ended up on its roof in Te Teko, near Whakatāne, last night.

A police media spokesman said police received a report of the crash on Galatea Rd at about 1.30am.

He said an ambulance and helicopter was called for the injured woman. The woman was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

The spokesman said inquiries into the crash were ongoing.