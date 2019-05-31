St Chads is recognising the contribution volunteers make with a special afternoon tea later in June.

St Chads offers services to adults with disabilities and relies on its pool of volunteers to ensure each client receives the support they need to live an independent and successful life.

Volunteer co-ordinator Jebraun Clifford said government contracts supplied half of the organisation's operating costs, so volunteers played a crucial role in providing better outcomes for people with disabilities.

"We want to honour their hard work as well as the many hours they put in to help our clients succeed, almost 250 hours a month on average."

Volunteers supported clients to engage in the community, gave extra one-to-one assistance at St Chads, helped behind the scenes, and helped staff Inspire Gallery, St Chads' art gallery in the Rotorua CBD.

Volunteers came from all walks of life and backgrounds, from people who had retired and were looking for a way to give back to the community, to international students studying at Toi Ohomai who wanted relevant experience in the New Zealand workforce.

St Chads was also a regional winner at the 2018 Trust Power Community Awards for their volunteer programme.



St Chads Volunteer Afternoon Tea

Monday, June 17, 3.30pm

At the community centre on Devon Street