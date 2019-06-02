Ōpōtiki's Josephine (Josie) Hinehou Mortensen believes she has always been part of a great team.

She says she has popped up from the middle of the team to be included in the Queen's Birthday 2019 Honours list.

Mortensen is to receive the Queen's Service Medal for services to Māori and the arts.

"I am chuffed, surprised but definitely chuffed to have been singled out for recognition," Mortensen said.

Born and bred in the Eastern Bay, Mortensen was schooled at what was then the Ōpōtiki District School before moving to Auckland to attend Elam School of Fine Arts at Auckland University.

"While I was in Auckland the district school became Ōpōtiki College and that was where I taught art for 35 years until my retirement in 2002."

Mortensen had an extensive history of involvement with many aspects of iwi Māori affairs across the Ōpōtiki district, and was a constant campaigner for Māori history, art, language, health and education.

She was currently a trustee of Ōpōtiki Community Health Trust, Hiwarau Trust, Kutarere Marae, Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board, and treasurer of the Whakatōhea Research and Archives Trust, which had a permanent display at the Ōpōtiki Museum.

She was a Life Member of the Māori Women's Welfare League and Matatini New Zealand, and was a Te Mana Matauranga member of the Waiariki Institute of Technology for 15 years.

She had been a Justice of the Peace for 34 years, was president of Grey Power Ōpōtiki and the Charter President of Quota International Ōpōtiki branch.

"I don't do much of my own art now although there is a wall in my son's home that would be perfect for a painting."