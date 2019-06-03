Rotorua's poker pride and joy Renae Baker is playing for $150,000 in Auckland this afternoon, after making the top nine in the World Poker Tour.

She has "hardly seen the light outside of SkyCity Casino" in the last week, while playing the game non-stop.

"I took part in some satellite tournaments here leading up to this tournament. And then the last two days have been at least 12 hours of poker each. It's been like a marathon. We started at 11.15am yesterday and didn't finish until just after midnight."

Baker is hoping this afternoon's final won't be another long haul but admits it could take anything from one to 12 hours.

The minimum she will come away with is $15,310.

She had high hopes of making the final, despite there being 333 entrants.

"I was confident going into this. Last year I came second at the New Zealand Championships."

That result won her $70,000 - her biggest prize yet.

"I was battling against thousands, and it was based on a point series from various tournaments."

Renae Baker playing in Christchurch in May. Photo / Jo French

Baker said most of the finalists were New Zealanders.

"We have managed to kick out most of the overseas players which is good."

She said Kiwi players were the most humble.

"Poker is not a cheap sport and you get a lot of millionaires playing. Whereas Kiwis tend to appreciate all we get. That's our point of difference."

This weekend's tournament required a $2200 buy-in to enter.

About 20 Rotorua players, friends, and family are supporting Baker in the crowds, which she said was helping her get through the long hours at the table.

"I am a little bit overwhelmed to be playing today, and really tired. So the cheering is awesome. I have worked really hard to get here and I'm really proud. If it wasn't for them I wouldn't be here."

She has been playing competitively for 10 years, and she said one of the highlights of this weekend's tournament has been the strength of women's poker.

"There was only 10 to 15 of us in the 333 but two are in the top nine. I think female intuition is definitely one of my strengths."