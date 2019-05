Emergency services are on their way to a single-car crash near Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said a car has rolled on Poihipi Rd between Mapara Rd and Whangamata Rd.

Police were called at 11.40am.

One person is in the car but any injuries are unknown, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance had been sent to the scene.

Fire services have also been called.