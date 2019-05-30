The budget is out the bag and one Rotorua business owner says improved wellbeing will have an astounding effect on the economy.

The Government announced in today's Budget $26 million over four years to help support, incubate and grow start-ups.

It also announced a new $300m fund will be set up to help fill the "capital gap" for New Zealand firms which expand beyond the early start-up phase.

Rotorua-based co-owner and director of tourism and event company MDA Experiences Tak Mutu said he was "stoked" with the entire Budget and the focus on wellbeing.

He said the support for start-ups as well as support for those who wanted to scale up would be beneficial to the economy.

But the greatest economic benefit would come from a knock-on effect from improved mental, emotional and physical wellbeing of society.

Tak Mutu says the economy will grow with wellbeing looked after. Photo / File

"It will all feedback into the economy in a positive way," he said.

Suspension Lab owner Jono Church said the extra support for start-up businesses would mean more innovative businesses could pop up and add a new dimension to the economy.

Church has owned his specialty bike store for six months and said money was a huge factor in his motivation to get the business off the ground.

"Initially I spent months figuring out how to get the money and had to borrow a lot," he said.

Honeycomb Hair and Beauty owner Sarah Pearson said every penny counted as a business starting out.

"It's really cool, that's bloody awesome."

She had owned the salon for three years and said as long as people who got the funding were sensible, it would be a big help for those starting out.

But Pearson said it did not matter how many businesses opened up in Rotorua if consumers did not come into town, and the economy of the town depended on this.

The Wellbeing Budget also provided a $49.9m boost for Mana in Mahi, extending the places available for participants from 150 up to 2000, on the way to the goal of 4000 places.

Participants receive in-work support and incentives to encourage them to stay in work and enter industry training.