An eerie silence stood over Miller St this morning after a house was engulfed in flames yesterday evening.

The scraping of a shovel was the only sound that could be heard, as police worked with fire investigators.

Cordons remain around the two properties involved and while one household waits to know the full extent of the damage, the other sits charred and broken.

Fire and police services are working together to determine the cause. Photo / Ben Fraser

Yesterday Senior Sergeant Courtney Brunt said police were patrolling when they found the fire.

"At about 5pm police were patrolling in the area and discovered a house on fire. Inquiries have established all the occupants were safely out of the address. The fire service is conducting an investigation as to how the fire started," Brunt said.

This morning Detective Jeff Lape said police and fire services were working together to find the cause and establish if the fire was suspicious or not.

"The other house was evacuated as a precaution because the power has been cut off and there was still heat [from the blaze] until late last night.

"Because they are close together it could have some damage but I can't confirm that yet."

The house is semi-attached with residents evacuated and cordoned off as a precaution. Photo / Stephen Parker

One resident, Murray Cameron has lived on the road for nine years and saw the blaze from his house across the street.

"I heard some cracking so I looked out and that's when I saw it.

"It was still smoking at about 11pm."

Cameron believed the residents had been living in the house for not much longer than a week.

A witness last night said the fire started about 5pm.

"We saw the house on fire. The flames were getting pretty high. They were coming out the side of the house."