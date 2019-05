Several people have reported feeling a small 1.6 magnitude earthquake in Rotorua this morning was measured at 5km deep.

GeoNet reported the earthquake at 5.53am.

While the shaking was marked as "unnoticeable" on the report, two people reported a light shake and 3 a weak shake.

Three weeks ago a 1.9 magnitude earthquake 7km deep was recorded with weak shaking, felt by 53 people; 17 people reported it as "light" and 36 as weak.