Pekatahi Bridge near Whakatāne is now permanently open ahead of schedule thanks to hard work and mint conditions.

The NZ Transport Agency initially predicted the road would be closed from last night to Thursday from 7pm to 6am.

This would be to allow maintenance on the road, and a detour was clearly sign-posted from State Highway 2 through Whakatāne, following SH30, Hinemoa St, Arawa Rd, Valley Rd and Taneatua Rd.

The work was expected to take four nights but ideal weather conditions and great work from contractors meant the work was completed quickly.

The bridge is now open again permanently overnight.