Rotorua will be at the heart of the New Zealand esports scene for Techweek 2019.

On May 20, four teams will be battling live on stage for a prize pool of $10,000, the largest prize ever seen in NZ League of Legends history.

Spectators will be able to watch players compete at a live viewing event for free.

With a space that seats over 500, there will be three huge screens, a live DJ, dance crews, light displays, gear and food for sale, live commentators and professional esports players analysing the game.

Advertisement

This is huge for Rotorua whanau <3 come show your support for the next generation of digital leaders <3 Huge shoutouts... Posted by Digital Natives Academy on Thursday, 16 May 2019

Event organiser Karaz Mikaere said, "We really wanted to grow the esports ecosystem from the ground up".

"To show our rangatahi that there are amazing opportunities within this space. It's not just about playing the games, it's about developing and designing games, creating animation for them, and running events like this."

The team behind the event, Digital Natives Academy (DNA), have recently teamed up with Riot Games, one of the largest gaming companies in the world to launch an innovative wellbeing, mental health, and esports education programme.

To celebrate this partnership Riot Games have sent over Sydney-based developer, Ivan Davies, who has spearheaded the Learning with League initiative.

Davies will deliver three interactive workshops, for teachers, parents, and classes, focusing on how esports can be used to teach valuable lessons about resilience, sportsmanship, and appropriate behaviour.

CLASH OF THE TANIWHA!! COMING SOON... Nau mai Haere Mai. You are all welcome to our upcoming CLASH OF THE TANIWHA League of Legends 5v5 FINALS!! Free Entry to watch the 2 finals teams compete for their share of the $10,000 Prize Pool. Monday 20th May. 3.30 - 9pm. Destiny Hall @ 1132 Tutanekai Street, Rotorua #RotoruaTechWeek2019 #DNA #NativezeSports #LOL (Shout outs to 4CB & SikeOne for this mean vid #ClashOfTheTaniwha) Posted by Digital Natives Academy on Wednesday, 8 May 2019

"Similar to traditional sports, video games are a major part of our children's lives, at a critical time in their lives and we have a chance to use this platform to help build lifelong habits that can inform their future success," Davies said.

The interactive workshops will be held alongside the competitive esports event, as a way to introduce the whole community to esports and competitive gaming.

Come learn to code with one of Rotorua's coolest game developers, Rebecca Cox <3 Free for all ages - May 20th - gonna be so fun! Posted by Digital Natives Academy on Tuesday, 14 May 2019

The event is for all ages.

Digital Natives Academy will be running free coding/animation workshops, along with virtual reality for locals to try out.

Details

Free event registration on Eventbrite

May 20, 1132 Tutanekai St, live esports event, 4pm-8pm

Teachers' workshops 4.15pm-5.45pm with light refreshments

Parents' workshops 6pm-7.30pm with light refreshments