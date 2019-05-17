One person has been taken from the Rotorua District Court to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.

St John confirmed an ambulance was called about 12.40pm this afternoon.

St John at the Rotorua District Court. Photo / Samantha Olley

The Ministry of Justice's general manager of health, safety and security, Melissa Gill, said an ambulance was called for one individual after a medical event, but she would not disclose its nature.

"The Ministry, for obvious security reasons, does not release the details of its security arrangements, as this could prejudice the health and safety of court users."

"However, court security officers work closely with justice sector partners, including Police, Corrections, the judiciary and Ministry of Justice colleagues to reduce risk and enhance the safety of everyone who uses the courts."

St John has been approached for comment.