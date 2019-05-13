The State Highway 33 end of Hamurana Rd at Mourea remains closed today due to a slip and a large tree blocking both lanes.

The tree is down across the road about 1km from the State Highway 33 intersection.

According to the Rotorua Lakes Council Facebook page, crews will be working to clear it today and get the road re-opened as soon as possible.

The council stated on its website yesterday that the road was still closed yesterday as "it was too dangerous for contractor crews to clear last night due to falling debris".

"A check of the site this morning shows pine trees on top of the bank have been completely uprooted and fallen across the road with some minor slip debris."

Wind speeds of up to 80km/h were recorded in the Bay on Sunday night, with Rotorua seeing most of the heavy rain, according to MetService.