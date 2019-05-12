Thirsty Liquor Tokoroa store manager has been left shaken after two men robbed his store yesterday afternoon stealing alcohol, money and cigarettes.

A police spokeswoman said two men entered and robbed the Chamber St store at 1.40pm yesterday and fled the scene in a vehicle.

There was no description of the vehicle or men.

Store manager Harminder Singh said two men came into the store with their faces covered.

He said one started taking whisky and the other came to the counter and aggressively demanded money.

The man had his hand behind his back and threatened Singh who was not sure if he had a weapon, telling him to be "quick, quick".

He then told Singh to look down and began stealing cigarettes.

Singh was not at work today and feels shaken and sad after the encounter.

"And it was during the day, it wasn't even at night," he said.

He said he may be back at work tomorrow but was not sure.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact police.