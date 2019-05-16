Those who have ever been curious about what goes on behind the scenes of a museum can now find out at a question and answer session with Rotorua Museum.

The community will be able to go to Te Aka Mauri between 10.30am and 1.30pm tomorrow and have one-on-one chats with the Rotorua Museum team.

Rotorua Museum events and engagement co-ordinator Tori Williams says with International Museum Day being tomorrow the team wanted to celebrate with the community and share knowledge about what a museum does.

She says the team can answer questions and give advice on a range of topics, including how to care for taonga, photographs, art, ceramics etc., best hanging techniques for artworks and also for potential museum professionals, and what it is like to work for a museum and with a lot of different objects.

Rosemary Deane in the Rotorua Museum Social History Collection. Photo / Supplied

Tori says while the museum is closed due to earthquake strengthening, its collections and exhibitions teams are still working behind the scenes to look after and preserve taonga.

"We are excited to be able to share information and expertise with our community and give them an understanding of how they can look after their special treasures at home."

It is free to attend the Q&A with Rotorua Museum.

The details

- What: Q&A with Rotorua Museum

- When: Saturday May 18, 10.30am

- Where: Discovery Space, Te Aka Mauri

- Cost: Free