Police and ambulance staff are still at the scene of a crash involving two cars on Rangiuru St in Rotorua which resulted in injuries to five people, one in a serious condition.

A police spokeswoman said initial reports were four people were injured - two possibly seriously and two moderately but that has since been revised.

A St John Ambulance communication spokesman said two ambulances were at the scene assessing five patients, one with moderate injuries and another with serious injuries.

The spokesman said three others who suffered minor injuries were also being assessed, and some of the injured patients would be transported to Rotorua Hospital.

Advertisement

"But it's too early to say how many because ambulance staff are assessing their injuries," he said.

Police were called to the crash at 12.58pm and the first ambulance arrived on the scene at 1.02pm, the St John Ambulance spokesman said.

A photographer at the scene said the road was partially blocked, down to one lane.

More to come.