Travel professionals from around the world will touch down in Rotorua next week ahead of one of New Zealand's biggest tourism trade events.

Dubbed the window into the country's $39.1 billion tourism industry, Trenz will feature appointments, activities and networking functions for more than 1500 delegates from May 13 to 16.

Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer said the event was an important opportunity for Rotorua to showcase manaakitanga (visitor hospitality) and to make the most of the buzz in the city.

"The economic potential for the district is huge," she said.

Based on Dunedin's experience last year, Templer was expecting to see about 5361 nights booked for Trenz, generating millions of dollars of direct revenue and additional business in the next year.

"So much has changed since we last hosted Trenz in 2016 so we want to inspire excitement in the progress that's been made around the city and in the new products the delegates will experience during their time here," she said.

Rotorua could expect accommodation bookings from sellers and additional demand for taxis, cafes, restaurants and bars.

Businesses are encouraged to help make the Rotorua experience special by erecting chalkboard welcome signs, offering specials to delegates, ensuring enough staff are on-hand for additional demand and considering later opening hours if late licences allow it.

The week will begin with an official pōwhiri at Ōhinemutu followed by a welcome function at Te Puia on Monday.

The event is a closed event and is not open to members of the public – tickets can't be bought to attend.



Who attends TRENZ?

'Buyers' – travel agents from all over New Zealand and the world who sell holidays to New Zealand

'Sellers' – tourism providers including attractions, transport and accommodation

'Media' – national and international, as well as Government tourism officials