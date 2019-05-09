From service industries, to primary industries, to creative industries and more, there was something for everyone at the annual careers expo this week.

This year's Rotorua Careers Expo was held on Monday and Tuesday at the Energy Events Centre.

The expo was bustling as people roamed around and checked out stalls from various businesses, organisations and tertiary institutions.

Mitre 10 Mega Rotorua was a stallholder at the careers expo for the first time this year.

Store manager Warren Rehu says for Mitre 10 Mega the expo is all about showcasing what Mitre 10 Mega can offer its team and up-and-coming future employees.

He says it is a way for people to look into the world of retail because retail is a career now.

"Talking with students today, they didn't realise what a business like us could offer in the way of training, mentoring and helping them through their journey for whatever career they decide to do."

He says their stall had been busy, with a lot of genuine interest.

Warren says there are a lot of ideas which have already come up for what Mitre 10 Mega could do at next year's expo.

This is from talking to other businesses there and getting feedback from students they talked to about what they would like to see.

Te Kohatu Winitana, 16, a year 12 Murupara Area School Service Academy student, says he enjoyed getting to learn new things about careers and options that he had not known about.

He says the Careers Expo is great because a lot of students do not know what to do nowadays.

It took him a while, but he decided last year he wanted to do flight attending.

He says at the expo he was able to talk to people at the Air New Zealand stall and learn more about what is needed and involved.

Murupara Area School student Haraena Matene, 16, says she enjoyed watching the performers from Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology.

She says she enjoys singing and might like to be a performer after leaving school, but she just needs to build confidence.

Students from Taupō's Tauhara College, Katherine Davy, 15, and Kyra Bromwich, 15 say the expo is a good opportunity to find different career options, and the expo showcased a lot of options.

"There was a lot of help from people saying, 'this is where you can go to sort that out'".