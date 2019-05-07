

One of the world's most closely monitored pregnancies has come to an end and people across Rotorua are sharing their excitement.

Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy with her husband Prince Harry by her side after going into labour on Monday afternoon (NZT).

It was only six months ago when the couple and then, baby bump, visited Rotorua which is when local mountain biker Tak Mutu was able to gift a pounamu carved by Lewis Gardiner to Meghan.

The pounamu presented to Meghan for her baby which should now be getting some good use. Photo / File

He said at the time it was for "bub".

Advertisement

"It's traditionally used for teething ...baby can gnaw on it."

Today Mutu shared his best wishes to the new parents.

"I'm excited for the new parents and the roller coaster of a ride that raising your own brings."

"It's an amazingly life-changing experience and I wish them much love peace and happiness."

Honeycomb Hair and Beauty owner Sarah Pearson had spent the day telling her clients "her friend Meghan had a baby today".

Sarah Pearson (right) with Laura Adams when the royal couple visited Rotorua. Photo / File

Pearson was a self-confessed royal fan which she said began when she was born in St Mary's Hospital - the same hospital both Prince Harry and William were born.

"I love they have done it secretly because the royal people in England can go a little bit mental.

"We've been giggling because we think he could be called Tyler or Eugene, something American. But I think they do have to follow protocol."

The couple had not yet chosen a name for their son but Buckingham Palace said the baby was delivered at 5.26am local time (4.26pm, Monday NZT) and weighs 7lbs 3oz (3.26kg).

Mayor Steve Chadwick said she was delighted about the news, "as I'm sure everyone is".

"I recall some of the gifts they received for their baby during their royal walkabout in Rotorua when they were here so that's a nice little connection for us.

"At Monday's Citizenship ceremony there were a number of British people receiving citizenship and I commented that it would be wonderful if the Duchess had her baby on the day they became Kiwis so the timing is lovely for those people."

Although she did not want to place her bet on a name Chadwick did think the couple would be traditionalists.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pictured while in the Redwood Forest last year have welcomed a baby boy. Photo / File

"They are quite modern and I think they will come up with something a bit different but with a suitably royal middle name or names."

Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey is expecting his own pēpi later this year so understood the excitement the royal couple would feel.

"I'm stoked for the happy couple but this good news comes on the same day as the passing of one of our reo Māori champions, Wharehuia Milroy.

"It's a reminder that with death comes new life."