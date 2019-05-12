One Rotorua principal is heartbroken the education crisis has reached this point.

The votes have been counted and teachers and principals across the country will join in the largest strike by New Zealand teachers on May 29.

This would be the third strike in this financial year, the last two in August and November last year.

Teachers strike in Rotorua in November last year. Photo / Stephen Parker

The strike will aim to persuade ministers to spend more on boosting teachers' pay and conditions than the $1.2 billion over four years they already offered.

Advertisement

Secretary for Education Iona Holsted said the strike was a disruption to children and would not offer a solution.

"Throughout our ongoing pay discussions, we have been willing to discuss options for the combined $1.2 billion settlement. We have also invited both unions to talk about how we can address their time and other concerns outside of the pay talks," she said.

Lynmore Primary School teacher Lorraine Taylor. Photo / Stephen Parker

Lynmore Primary School principal Lorraine Taylor said it was a "very sad day" which illustrated the crisis that was New Zealand education.

"We've hit an iceberg and we're sinking," she said.

"Teachers don't want to strike, they actually can't afford to strike."

Taylor would join her fellow teachers and while the future seemed bleak, she hoped for a settlement to halt the strike.

NZEI Rotorua branch manager and Mamaku School teacher Jo Collyer said a march was on the cards and banners, chants and placards were being developed.

She said NZEI members expected the Ministry of Education to provide a significantly better offer than the $95m for recruitment as a package to make teaching attractive.

"Those of us who have been teaching for more than 20 years understand the shortage but believe that employing teachers from overseas to cover the shortfall is not the answer," she said.

"Education needs to be funded a whole lot better than it currently is and with the review of Tomorrow's Schools going on NZEI is also sceptical of how Education Hubs will improve the current situation."

Post Primary Teachers' Association president Jack Boyle. Photo / File

PPTA president Jack Boyle said it was "hugely disappointing" that it had reached this point but they were committed to significantly improved pay, time and support for learning needs.

"A well resourced, equitable education system is essential for a healthy society. We hope the government acts on its principles and makes that happen."

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Lynda Stuart said the offers have not addressed the issues facing the profession.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins made the pre-budget announcement earlier this month and said it would be put towards training 2480 additional new teachers in an attempt to address the teacher shortage.

Both primary and secondary teachers have been offered pay rises of 3 per cent a year for three years and an extra top grade that would give many teachers effective pay rises of 12 per cent over three years.

Breakdown of the funding:

• Development of more employment-based initial teacher education (ITE) for secondary: $11.7m

• Teach First NZ for secondary schools: $16.2m

• Support for ITE providers to meet new and strengthen Teaching Council requirements: $24.6m

• Returning New Zealand and overseas Trained Teacher Recruitment support for secondary and primary teachers: $5.9m

• Overseas Relocation Grant for secondary and primary teachers: $6.6m

• Finders Fee for secondary and primary schools: $2.4m

• Expanded TeachNZ scholarships Fund for primary and secondary: $13.3m

• Expanded Bilingual Education Award for primary and secondary: $720,000

• Co-design of Iwi Based Scholarships Programme for primary and secondary: $800,000

• National Beginning Teacher Induction Grant for secondary and primary schools: $4m

• Voluntary Bonding Scheme expansion: $4.2m

• Reach and Engagement to implement Teacher Supply Initiatives: $2.3m

• Analysis and evaluation: $2.4m

Total: $95m