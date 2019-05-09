The community is invited to get together with others who are passionate about a creative and vibrant Rotorua.

ArtsMad is a visual presentation evening which takes place four times a year.

People from the wider arts community talk about what they do alongside a rolling show reel of images. Each speaker has 20 images and six minutes to present them.

The next evening is on Tuesday,, 5.30pm to 7.30pm, at The Monarch Room, Prince's Gate Hotel.

There will be eight speakers at the upcoming event.

Sky Smale. Photo / Supplied

Sky Smale left Rotorua as a youth to train in the visual arts and early childhood education at Massey and Victoria universities respectively.

She returned when - after working with children in the capital - she had her son.

Since that time, she has found great personal benefit from the daily practise of "artistic observation".

Sky says she will talk about how art can help to refine our daily observations and can support mental wellbeing.

She says she is looking forward to seeing what else is happening artistically in Rotorua at ArtsMad.

"I think it's a great opportunity for people to network and to receive some inspiration."

George Andrews. Photo / Supplied

George Andrews is a potter, sculptor and tutor who enjoys fishing, sourdough, motorbikes and walking.

He says he will be talking about a module he developed when he was a tutor at Waiariki Institute of Technology (now Toi Ohomai) which introduced the students to basic sculptural concepts.

He is looking forward to catching up with old friends and meeting people in the arts community at the event.

Duffy Baker. Photo / Supplied

Duffy Baker is a Rotorua musician, whose influences are outsider music, garage, alternative and indie rock/pop, grunge, punk, lounge and dub.

Duffy has been in bands and composing songs since the 80s, and will give voice to a couple in his allotted six minutes at ArtsMad.

Kararaina Beckett. Photo / Supplied

Kararaina Beckett has been involved with the arts for some years - more so music and photography.

She is a self-taught guitarist and a singer who has been mentored by friends and whānau, including Rim DePaul and Diane Tibble.

She says she appreciates other musicians and enjoys being able to support promotion of their craft through her photography.

Kararaina loves helping others and this passion has also been shared while working in mental health and human rights advocacy.

Jeff Flitton. Photo / Supplied

Jeff Flitton, along with Deb Rowles, has created a new entertainment experience bringing immersive theatrical settings to engage and excite visitors - creating "indelible moments

in time".

They have drawn on their experience in film, theatre and television to create intimate spaces to transform people to other worlds, times and places.

Sulis Lambdin. Photo / Supplied

Sulis Lambdin is a 12-year-old Etsy shop owner who makes things mainly out of polymer clay.

She started to work with clay about two years ago and her Etsy shop is called Wolves Den Studio.

She has recently started working with UV resin, loves all crafts and gets most of her inspiration from nature.

Sarah Lane and Andy Taylor. Photo / Supplied

Plenty Magazine

began and remains the labour of love for a dedicated crew of local creatives headed by Sarah Lane and Andy Taylor.

Since their first issue in 2016, the publication has grown to cover the whole of the Bay of Plenty, its content has been picked up by national and international media, and it has created a unique voice that tells real stories of the Bay.

Liz Carrington is the president of the Rotorua Little Theatre and a local actress.

By day she is a nurse educator for Lakes DHB, and her spare time is usually spent at the theatre.

- Entry is a gold coin koha. Nibbles are provided with cash bar available.