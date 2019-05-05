In the last 12 months, Rotorua firefighters responded to more than 1200 calls including fires, car crashes, weather-related incidents and medical emergencies.

On Saturday on International Firefighters' Day, Rotorua MP Todd McClay said thank you on behalf of the community.

"I have a huge amount of respect for the work emergency services do. I thought it was important to thank them on behalf of the community for that work.

"They are not only making people safer, but these men and women are also saving people's lives."

McClay said it was important to recognise the firefighters following a number of crashes in the region lately.

"When you see that sort of thing give a second thought to the people who have turned out ... Our emergency services are real heroes.

"It's important to recognise the work and take a moment to thank them."

Firefighter Paul Arrowsmith said none of his colleagues had given much thought to the day.

"We're not after that type of recognition. For most, [this job is] about doing something for the community. That's why I've done it.

"Having these skills you turn up and people look to you in their moment of need and you've got the skills to help them."

For Hamish Smith Saturday was a day like any other. Before McClay's visit he had already attended a fatal crash near Taupō.

"To them, it's another day. It's nice people outside of our organisation recognise us and people take time to visit but most firefighters are just pleased to be serving the community doing what they enjoy."

The Rotorua station on Biak St opened in 1991 and is manned 24/7 by paid crews. They respond to fires, medical emergencies, crashes, natural disasters and help with search and rescue.

They also check smoke alarms, offer fire safety advice and visit schools.

The Rotorua station supports seven volunteer stations.

In the year to March 2019 crews attended 1267 incidents including 208 medical callouts and 152 car crashes. They were called to 124 structure fires, 33 vegetation fires and 153 fires classed as "other".

International Firefighters' Day is observed every year on May 4.

Winter fire safety tips

- Keep curtains, couches, washing a metre from the heater or fireplace.

- Make sure your electric blanket is always flat on the bed and that controls or cords are not twisted. Replace your electric blanket every five years.

- Clean the lint in your dryer after each cycle, don't overload it and make sure it is properly ventilated.

- Dispose of ashes safely. Put them in a metal bucket with a lid, douse with water. Ashes can stay hot enough to start a fire for up to five days.