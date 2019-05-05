The Rotorua Careers Expo is hoping to open doors for people and attendees eyes this week.

The free expo is being held today from 10am to 6pm and tomorrow from 9am to 2pm at the Energy Events Centre.

Rotorua Careers Expo Trust chairwoman Sheryl Hewitson said there would be about 70 stands featured at this year's expo, which was about the same size as previous years.

However, this year there would be some displays outside and the inside layout would be different, she said.

She said they had tried to group as close as they could the various providers and vocational pathways.

Hewitson said the expo was a chance for people to go to a one-stop shop which enabled them to look at what was available both in and outside of the Rotorua area.

It was also a way for people to compare different providers and see what fit best for them.

"I think it's really important for people to have this opportunity because embarking on any form of training or employment always requires a lot of effort.

"It opens your eyes to opportunities that are available to you."

This included things such as not always having to go away from home for training, she said.

She said the expo always got positive feedback from students and parents.

Hewitson said this year the Ministry of Social Development was running an employers speed meet at the expo which people could register for.

Immigration would also be holding a seminar for people who wanted to stay in New Zealand.

For more information go to the Rotorua Careers Expo Facebook page.