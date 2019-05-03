Trenz 2019 host destination Rotorua has set out a sample platter of its best tourism offerings for more than 600 delegates who are taking part in an activity afternoon.

Delegates can take a boat tour of the site of the lost eighth Natural Wonder of the World - the Pink and White Terraces, whitewater raft the highest commercially rafted waterfall on the Kaituna river, or experience the spiritual atmosphere of a living Māori village.

Trenz 2019 will be held in Rotorua on May 13 to 16 and 386 international and New Zealand travel and tourism buyers will be arriving to meet around 300 of the country's top tourism operators.

The event helps to grow New Zealand's $39.1 billion tourism industry.

"On Wednesday, May 15, delegates will pause their business meetings to experience first-hand the authentic New Zealand tourism they may have only read about," Tourism Industry Aotearoa's chief executive Chris Roberts said.

"Destination Rotorua has prepared an activity afternoon programme that will be equal parts exhilarating and emotive, where delegates will experience some fantastic activities spanning adventure, Māori culture, food and beverage and eco-tourism."

Roberts said the time away from business schedules experiencing the tourism action would give delegates the chance to network, make new contacts and identify new business opportunities.

"The valuable relationships built between host region Rotorua and the visiting delegates create economic benefits which go straight back into the local tourism and hospitality industries."

Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer said the city was looking forward to hosting Trenz 2019.

"The activity afternoon is always a highlight because it gives our operators a chance to showcase the wealth of activities on offer here and the manaakitanga that our city is known for.

"Rotorua is the place where New Zealand's tourism industry began so it's a privilege to be able to share the stories of our past alongside some of our newest and most contemporary experiences with the wider travel industry."