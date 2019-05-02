Rotorua's Green Corridor could still be "demobilised" despite alterations made to recommendations put before the council today.

A recommendation from the council's Operations and Monitoring Committee was put before the full council for discussion today.

The committee had recommended the council "approves that the general functionality of the CBD transport network be reviewed and that the green door be demobilised as soon as practicable".

However, the final recommendation approved by the council was "that council approves that the general functionality of the CBD transport network be reviewed, including the Green Corridor".

Whether the Green Corridor should stay or go will be part of that review.

At the meeting, councillor Charles Sturt asked for assurance that the connectivity of the city through cycleways would be retained and available for cyclists to travel safety.

"It's just the configuration of the Green Corridor as we know it today, that would be demobilised."

The council's general manager infrastructure Stavros Michael confirmed that was the case.

"One of the fundamental requirements is to ensure safe access for all modes of transport through the CBD.

"If that review identifies that certain parts of the corridor might be required to be retained or not, obviously we would make that decision upon that review."

When councillor Raj Kumar said he was glad the Green Corridor was going, mayor Steve Chadwick shut him down.

"A review of functionality includes whether or not this needs to be the East-West axis, no one said it's going, a report will come back to us.

"We called for a review ... [Staff] will bring back a report about what is the future status of that corridor.

"It's got to be done thoroughly, extensively and involved the community."

Chadwick said she couldn't put a date on when the review would be finished but hoped it would be by the end of the council term.