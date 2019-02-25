From a roller blading venue, a food hub to eradicating catfish – locals have plenty of ideas about making a better Rotorua.

These suggestions emerged from 21 presentations Rotorua Trust heard on Friday after it put out a call for local people or groups to share their ideas on ways to improve the city.

Among the ideas were construction of a food hub aimed at reconnecting people through kai, free school lunches for all Rotorua students, installation of lamp posts at city entrances that look like trees, restoration of Waiariki waterways and the development of a youth academy for future leaders.

Rotorua Trust chairman Stewart Edward said trustees were very pleased by the response and the presentations.

Rotorua Trust trustees Sandra Kai Fong, (left), Stewart Edward, Tamati Coffey, Jo-Anne La Grouw, and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / File

"It's great to see such a wide variety of initiatives and people so passionate about our community and sharing our kaupapa of wanting to make a better Rotorua for all."

Edward said the trust often did not hear about projects until groups applied for funding, so it was great to see such a range of potential developments at the early stages.

"Through hearing the presentations we can now look at ways we can help to make them a reality, whether that be through funding, collaboration with other organisations or simply providing advice and support.

"It is gratifying to see so many people with such interesting and innovative ideas. The trust is proud to support a range of different initiatives, and this gives us a good overview of some of the others out there in the early stages."

Edward said the trust would now take time to consider the presentations and the most appropriate way to potentially support these ideas for the future.