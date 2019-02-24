Te Arawa's Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai has placed second overall at the 2019 Te Matatini Kapa Haka Festival.

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai was one of three Te Arawa groups to make it into the finals today, along with Te Mātārae I Ōrehu and Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhaio.

Tāmaki Makaurau's Ngā Tumanako was named the overall winner and eastern Bay of Plenty's Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-ā-Apanui placed third.

Te Mātārae I Ōrehu also scooped up a number of awards in the aggregate section, including te reo language, entrance, action song and poi.

Advertisement

Te Matatini Kapa Haka Festival, held from Thursday to Sunday, showcased the best kapa haka talent from around New Zealand.

Six Te Arawa teams competed this year, having qualified at regional events.