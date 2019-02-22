The Arts Village has been forced to cancel Sunday's Art in the Park event due to the weather forecasted for the weekend.

In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, the team said it had been working hard to get ready for the event, and knew the stallholders had too, so it was disappointing to have to cancel.

Art in the Park is an annual arts event which includes a wide range of artist market stalls, live music, and food.

This year there were set to be more than 70 artist stalls, and a selection of food stalls.

