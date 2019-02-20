A ute crashed into the roadside barrier on State Highway 5, south of Rotorua, after swerving to avoid a log of firewood on the road.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash, near Rainbow Mountain, at 3.50pm and it had been blocking traffic in the north-bound lane.

She said nobody was injured and those involved were walking around.

The driver of the ute is an employee of Jensen Logging.

The company's operations manager Russell Brown said the firewood was in the road and the driver swerved to avoid hitting it.

Police previously said the crash involved two vehicles.