Applications are being sought for the next funding round of the Creative Communities Scheme which can help give creatives the chance to make a difference.

With $25,000 available, Rotorua Creative Communities Scheme administrator Julie Parsons believes the Creative Communities funding often makes the difference between whether a project can happen or not.

"This is a real opportunity for creatives to make a difference in the lives of Rotorua people by helping them to participate in the arts", said Parsons.

The Creative Communities Scheme provides funding to local arts projects so that all New Zealanders can be involved in, support or attend a wide range of events including dance, literature, Māori arts, crafts, film, music, Pacific arts, theatre and visual arts.

In the last funding round, 20 local arts initiatives received grants totalling more than $30,000, ranging in value from $500 to $2500.

Successful projects included theatre, singing and poetry collaboration, art exhibitions, Cuban festival, artist residencies, youth programmes, art workshops and music-based events.

One recently completed programme which benefited from funding was Art in Glass, a project that saw artist Jayne Baume run five workshops with the clients of St Chads Communication Centre.

The end result was a large piece of glass art to hang in their public area and increased skills and confidence for all involved.

"The highlight of this project was getting to work with this wonderful group of people and running a successful project with a great outcome", said Jayne Baume.

"The enthusiasm and excitement for this project was amazing, and the end product is something I know each and every one of the people involved is very proud of."

Applications must be for art projects which have not yet started and which will be completed within 12 months of receiving funding.

Previous applicants are welcome to apply, but will only be considered if their end-of-project accountability reports have been received.

Applications can be downloaded from www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/creativecommunities.

Completed applications should be emailed to Julie.parsons@rotorualc.nz by March 6 2019, or posted to Julie Parsons at Rotorua Lakes Council, Private Bag 3029, Rotorua. 3046.