A car wash day is about more than clean cars for the Ngongotahā Volunteer Fire Brigade, members are hoping it will attract more people to volunteer.

The brigade is holding a car wash, sausage sizzle, and bake sale fundraiser tomorrow.

It is being held at the station, on the corner of Kokiri St and Ngongotahā Rd, from 10am to 2pm.

Ngongotahā Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer Tai Thompson said the funds raised from this weekend's fundraiser would be going towards training aids.

He said the brigade also wanted to open their station to the community because one of the big things it was looking for was more volunteers.

"We are looking for new members who would be interested in joining a really great organisation."

Thompson said one of the big things the brigade was looking for was local people who were available during the day.

He said the camaraderie meant the team was like a family away from family.

"We are just a great bunch of people that serve our community."

He encouraged people to come along to the fundraiser and open day because it was a great way for them to support a local volunteer fire brigade.



He said the brigade was on call 365 days of the year, 24 hours a day.

"Come down and have a chat, have a sausage, meet the team and ask any questions about joining."

Thompson said the little kids, as well as the big kids, enjoyed the fire engines.

The car wash costs $5 and the sausage sizzle costs $2.

The brigade would be looking to do other fundraisers in the near future, he said.

Those interested in becoming volunteers, preferably those living in the area, can visit the station on training nights - Monday 7pm - or apply at www.fireandemergency.nz.

The details

- What: Ngongotahā Volunteer Fire Brigade fundraiser and open day

- When: Sunday, February 17

- Where: Ngongotahā fire station, corner of Kokiri St and Ngongotahā Rd