Tikitapu (Blue Lake) will be packed with floaties of all shapes and sizes this weekend as people gather to soak in the sun and enjoy Kiwi music.

ZM's Float is tomorrow from 10am to 6pm, and the Flava NZ Bomb Comp is on Sunday.

Read more: Float festival and Bomb Comp set to make a splash in Rotorua

Set up begins for Float festival and NZ Bomb Comp at Rotorua's Blue Lake

The line-up includes Drax Project, Mitch James, Jupiter Project, Jess B, Theia, Sachi and special guest Stan Walker.

Advertisement

So far 4115 Float tickets have sold, and event director Lucy Wymer said she was "stoked" about that.

She said the main difference about this year's event was the line-up was totally made up of New Zealand artists, and the second stage, making the festival "a lot bigger".

"We have a huge team and we pretty much end one event and start planning the other one ... We love Blue Lake, its a really good location for us to have Float and it's central.

"We got along with everyone really well last year. Everyone in Rotorua was really helpful so we were keen to come back."

Wymer said the event team had recruited lifesavers from all over New Zealand to keep festival goers safe.

She also said the team was putting a big focus on recycling rubbish and removing waste from the site.

"We are also working with a woman who recycles inflatables and makes wallets and bags out of them."

Drax Project guitarist Ben O'Leary said they were looking forward to everything about the Float Festival.

"We are looking forward to playing, being by the lake, and seeing all the other acts play.

"We did it last year - the whole thing was just fun."

He encouraged people to come along because it was great for the whole family.

Drax Project is one of the bands playing at Float. Photo / File

Inspector Brendon Keenan from the Rotorua police said the crime prevention team would be at the lake on Saturday and at Lava Bar for the after-party.

He said the team would focus on traffic management and security, and emphasising the event was alcohol-free.

Rotorua Lakes Council sport recreation and environment manager Rob Pitkethley said the council's Sports and Recreation and Arts and Culture teams had been working alongside the organisers of Float and the NZ Bomb Comp to ensure the event was a fun, safe and family-friendly environment for the community.

"It's great that people are looking at Rotorua as a destination to host events, especially those that interest local youth."

He said the council had offered sponsorship and in-kind support to help facilitate the event.

This had included venue hire, provision of waste and janitorial services, co-ordinating food vendors and equipment for health and safety like barriers and cones.

"Staff have also worked alongside the event organisers to ensure key stakeholders are engaged and have had input into the planning and delivery of Float and the NZ Bomb Comp."

The bomb tower was opened yesterday for casual bombings before the Flava NZ Bomb Comp takes place on Sunday from 12.30pm.

The bomb tower is also open for casual bombings today from 12pm to 6pm and Sunday morning from 10am to 12pm.

Richard "Snappy" Henderson was over from Hamilton yesterday and came across the bomb tower by accident when he went out to the lake because it was a beautiful day.

He said he had decided he would do some bombs since it was a great day out and a way to stay cool.

"It's a typical New Zealand summer doing some bombs."

Henderson said he would do the 5m platform first and make sure his form was good, and then would go up to the 8m and 10m platforms.

Float passes are $65 from www.grabone.co.nz. People can enter the Bomb Comp and receive unlimited access to the tower or can pick up five bombs for $5 at the event.

Some things to remember on the day

- Make the most of Float's transport offer – grab a bus from Puarenga Park for a gold coin. Buses run continuously throughout the day from 9.30am. Parking is $25 (cash only) at Tikitapu.

- Float is an all ages event. It is an alcohol and smokefree area and bag checks will be in place.

- You can bring food and non-alcoholic sealed drinks with you. Please keep in mind rubbish – if you bring it, take it home with you.

- Floaties are a must-accessory for this event, but if it pops hold onto it and take it home to avoid a floatie graveyard left after the event.

- Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap.

Source: Rotorua Lakes Council