That's what you'll get on a $20,000 Norwegian cruise that's part of the make up of donated prizes at the annual Supper Club charity event.

On Wednesday March 6, it will be the 10th year Supper Club has been held.

The anticipated night on Rotorua's social calendar raises funds for the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat - two houses on the shores of Lake Rotorua at Ngongotaha that allow families dealing with sick children a chance to come together and have a relaxing and fun time.

Supper Club is a unique event. It sees 48 tables of eight sold prior to the function, then randomly drawn to match 48 different restaurants, cafes, venues and celebrity chefs around Rotorua.

Ticket holders first gather at Novotel Rotorua at 5pm and have drinks and nibbles while an auction takes place before the tables are drawn and guests head to their dinner destinations at 7pm.

Co-organiser Rob Parry said last year's event raised an incredible $141,000 and the generosity of the public never ceased to amaze him.

He admitted that during the 10 years, they had "created a monster", with tables selling out weeks ago.

"It's a good problem to have."

Helloworld Rotorua Travel owner and manager Deborah Kay has donated a holiday to the auction for the past seven years and said this year's prize was a must-win.

It includes return flights donated by Singapore Airlines from Auckland departing on Thursday August 15 to Amsterdam, stopping over in Singapore.

There are two nights in Amsterdam at either end of the seven-night cruise with Holland America where all meals and entertainment are paid for.

"Think the South Island scenery on steroids. Apparently it's the most picturesque scenery in the world. This cruise is on a new ship that's only two months old."

Kay said her business didn't hesitate to be involved as the charity resonated with so many and clients appreciated their involvement.

"It's a really good social cause and shows are not all about ourselves."

She said Singapore Airlines and Holland America were also generous in their support.

Organising committee member Barbara Cook said she couldn't stress enough her gratitude to those in "our amazing community" who gave so much each year.

"In every family, someone knows someone who has had to visit Ronald McDonald House, either the hospital or the retreat.

"The retreat is all about the family coming together, it's not just about the child that has been sick. Sometimes the siblings miss out but when they come here it is about the family. Rotorua gives them an experience where they can create memories."

Those who don't have tickets but still want to donate to the cause can buy a raffle ticket to win a new car. There are only 500 tickets at $100 each and the winner gets a brand new Nissan Qashqai donated by Nicholson United Autos valued at $36,270.

To buy a ticket, contact Linley Parry by emailing LinleyParry@xtra.co.nz.

Supper Club

When: Wednesday March 6

Where: 5pm, Novotel Rotorua for ticket holders

Charity: Ronald McDonald Family Retreat