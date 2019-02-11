The cause of a double garage fire in Ngongotahā has not yet been confirmed but the fire is not being treated as suspicious after initial investigations.

Four fire trucks fought the blaze on Brookdale Drive from 2pm to 5.30pm on Saturday.

The garage was well involved in flames when Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews arrived, but they managed to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

Nobody was injured.

Advertisement

Fire investigator Stu Craddock spent about two hours at the scene on the weekend.

He said his investigation was not yet complete, and he was working with WorkSafe's Energy Safety Services division.

"We do that when there is a possible electrical issue. We are yet to finalise the cause. I have to send the report and photos to them and then they will decide whether to send someone in."

Four fire trucks fought the blaze on Brookdale Drive on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Craddock said there was also no indication there was methamphetamine manufacturing involved in the fire.

Simon Cornwall saw the billowing smoke from his back garden on the top of Hall Rd on Saturday.

"We were having a cuppa and then noticed the smoke, and the siren went off," he told the Rotorua Daily Post at the time.