There is plenty to catch the eye at a new garden art and sculpture exhibition being held by Rotorua Palmers.

The exhibition started yesterday and is running until Monday, February 25 at the Palmers store, 147 Sala St. It is free to view.

Palmers Rotorua retail manager Rachel Beckett says the garden art and sculpture exhibition is a new concept for Palmers Rotorua, and this is the first year it is being held.

"We are hoping that it will grow and become an annual free event for those wishing to exhibit their works on a commission-free basis, and something different for the public to look at."

She says there are pieces featured by local artists, as well as artists from as far as Otaki.

"It's something totally different that we have never done before.

"We like that we can give artists exposure in a setting that their works would naturally be in."

Rachel encourages people to come along since it will be different and a bit of fun.

"We will have a 'People's Choice' so they can find the different sculptures in the garden centre and vote on what ones they like the best."

The sculpture with the most votes will win a $100 Palmers voucher.

Rotorua's Henk Buissink is one of the local artists who will have pieces featured in the exhibition.

He says the pieces are a piece of history because the wood used is rimu rescued from the removed rafters of the Rotorua Lakehouse Hotel.

Henk says he is most looking forward to people being enthusiastic about his work.

He says this exhibition is super because Palmers Rotorua has such a big space to display garden art and it is a great opportunity.

"There are so many people who make beautiful things and Palmers Rotorua is giving them a chance to display them."

Elaine Shelton's life-sized Freddy Mercury. Photo / Supplied

Rachel says Palmers Rotorua is still accepting sculptures for the exhibition, so if anyone has any outdoor garden art they would like to exhibit contact rotorua@palmers.co.nz or call (07) 347 7505.