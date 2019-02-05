WHAT: Opera in the Pā

WHEN: Tonight at 5.30pm. Gates open at 4pm.

WHERE: Rotorua Arts Village.

This year's Opera in the Pā will be quintessentially Kiwi according to performing pianist Ludwig Treviranus.

"Here's the thing," Treviranus told the Rotorua Daily Post. "I went to school with the Sol3 Mio boys, they were a little younger than me, I've been friends with [organiser] Elisha Hulton for years and Joel Amosa is my cousin.

"When Elisha told me the line-up for the evening I was stoked. It'll be like a big Kiwi garage jam with heaps of laughter."

He said because the event would feature many Māori waiata and was being held on Waitangi Day in the heart of Rotorua, Opera in the Pā promised to be truly Kiwi.

Opera in the Pā musical director Elisha Hulton. Photo / Stephen Parker

This is my first time at Opera in the Pā and I feel privileged to be able to perform with not only people I know and have shared a stage with in the past, but also some of the newcomers to the event," Treviranus said.

"I'm very proud of Elisha and the work she has put in to make this happen."

He encouraged all music lovers to come along to what promised to be a "real whanau affair" and said people in the audience could expect lots of smiles and happiness from the performers.

"I believe that if youngsters see people on stage enjoying themselves, it encourages them to also give it a go."

Hulton, who is the Opera in the Pā musical director, said she was hugely looking forward to the concert.

"For lovers of Māori waiata and Pacifica music, there is something for everyone in the programme and all performed by an outstanding line-up of singers," Hulton said.

"We have a mixture of local budding talent which Opera in the Pā is proud to support, as well as international stars as our headliners; Pene Pati, Moses Mackay and Amitai Pati of Sol3 Mio. Also Joel Amosa who was the 2018 Lexus Song Quest winner, and last but not least soprano Kararaina Walker.

"Artists will be accompanied by world-class pianist Ludwig Treviranus."

This year's Opera in the Pā is the second after the event took a four-year hiatus in 2015. Gates open to the 5.30pm concert at 4pm at the Arts Village.

There is allocated seating but guests enjoying the lawn have been encouraged to take a blanket or a low-folding chair.