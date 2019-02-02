Three people have been arrested following a theft from a liquor store in Pukehangi this afternoon

About 2pm a man entered the Super Liquor on Goldie St and allegedly took two boxes of alcohol.

He allegedly fled in a vehicle, crashing through a small reserve between Goldie St and Mccahon Drive in the process.

A car crashed through a fence and reserve during the incident.

About 2.10pm police were called to recover a stolen car, allegedly used in the liquor store incident, which had been abandoned on Malfroy Rd.

Advertisement

The car's three occupants had abandoned the car and fled on foot but police found and arrested them.

A car crashed through a fence and reserve during the incident. Photo / Ben Fraser