Firing into 2019, Rotorua has just had the hottest January on record and is now easing into February with slightly cooler temperatures.

New Zealand Meteorological Society member and Springfield Weather Observations scientist Brian Holden has collated a weather wrap for last month, recording a scorching maximum temperature of 33.5C on Tuesday, Rotorua's hottest day in January.

Holden has been recording Rotorua's daily weather from Springfield for 17 years.

The data provided to The Rototrua Daily Post showed an average maximum temperature of 26.5C in January.

The hot start to the year also had 46.8mm of rain, less than half of the 121mm normally recorded at the Springfield station.

It rained on just six days of the month, with most of the rain, 34.4mm, falling on January 14.

Niwa meterologist Seth Carrier said a weak front would come today , which would bring temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.

Carrier said there might be a few showers during the weekend "but any rainfall amounts will be very light".

However, the relief is not likely to last with temperatures predicted to increase again early next week before possible showers on Waitangi Day, bringing temperatures down again.

Carrier said a low pressure from the sub-tropics may come near New Zealand, but it is too early to determine if this would affect the Rotorua area.

Meanwhile, Pumicelands Rural Fire and New Zealand Rotorua has suspended current fire permits and will not grant new requests.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand deputy principal rural fire officer Jarron McInnes said this was a result of recent and upcoming weather.

McInnes said it was important to err on the side caution and there would be an update early next week on whether there would be a complete fire ban.