"The people's hero", Rotorua's Bernie Hornfeck, is counting down the days until he can move home.

He would hold his breath but a couple of extensions to his move-in date mean he's not quite prepared to do so – therefore a countdown it is.

"They told me I'd be in my new place by Christmas, and then it was to be a fortnight after that," Hornfeck said. "I believe there's a bit of drainage work and bit of electrical work left to complete and then I'll be moving in."

In June 2017 the then octogenarian could only stand by and watch as the home he had built and moved into half a century prior, was destroyed by fire.

He lost everything in the blaze.

Immediately after the fire Hornfeck stayed with family and friends but has been living in a kaumātua flat at Apumoana Marae since.

"I have to say a huge thank you to the people of Apumoana Marae," Hornfeck said. "I am extremely grateful for their generosity and also the opportunity to be so close to my home as it was being built. I owe them a great deal of gratitude."

Hornfeck's new home will be a little different than what stood on the Iles Rd section before the fire.

"The old house was two stories while this one is single. I've lost a bedroom [the new place has two] so it's considerably smaller but that's okay."

He has the furniture ready for the move; a mix of donated items and purchases with insurance money, and doesn't believe he'll need too much more than what he has.

Hornfeck said he was still overwhelmed by the incredible generosity of so many people who rallied around after the fire and who had continued to offer help since then.

Described as a community volunteer, environmental activist and people's advocate, it comes as no surprise the Rotorua man has gained the local title of "the people's hero".

A Facebook page, Help Bernie Hornfeck rebuild his home, was created when offers of help came flooding in after the fire. After learning about the page, Hornfeck said he didn't want money and asked that any donations be given to the poor.

He has yet to decide whether to host a house warming once home.

"We'll just get the last of the work done first and then I'll think about it."