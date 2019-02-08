What do Rotorua's 2018 student leaders hope to achieve, how do they feel about getting the role and what are most looking forward to?

JOHN PAUL COLLEGE

Kuljyot Lall, head boy and Anna Douglas, head girl

We are both very excited to be given the opportunity to lead John Paul College as head prefects for 2019. Our school has an outstanding reputation for excelling in both academic and extracurricular activities and we hope to continue to support our students to make these achievements. Our goal for 2019 is to promote cultural acceptance and equality among our school and continue to build a supportive educational platform where students are encouraged to aspire and achieve. We look forward to contributing to the John Paul College community after all it has given us over the years. Ma te pono, me te aroha.

REPOROA COLLEGE

Reporoa College head boy and girl Tyrhys Werahiko and Waimaaria Werahiko. Photo / Supplied

Waimaaria Werahiko, head girl

I am honoured and proud to be selected as Reporoa College head girl for 2019. During my time as head girl I want to be a strong, positive role model for my fellow students, hoping to inspire every boy and girl to take upon every opportunity that comes their way. Whether it's academic, environmental, cultural, sports, or leadership, I want to give students a mindset of direction, of what they can achieve at school or in life. Throughout my years at Reporoa, I have had many inspirational leaders, and it's given me the strength and courage to believe in myself and taught me that I am capable of achieving anything I want. I hope that I give my fellow students the same inspiration I have received.

Tyrhys Werahiko, head boy

I feel honoured, privileged and excited to be in this role alongside my cousin Waimaaria Werahiko because it allows me the opportunity to give back to others and the school. I am looking forward to bringing positive vibes to my peers and teachers while encouraging students to recognise their strengths and use them to strive high and succeed in their education. Before I move out into the world I hope to set a career for my future and take on all the opportunities that come my way this year. I hope to leave behind a legacy of inspirational leadership for other students to look up to just like my whānau before me.

ROTORUA GIRLS' HIGH SCHOOL

Atera Apirana, head girl, Rotorua Girls' High

I believe that the position of head girl is all about legacy. Building on the legacy of those that came before us. I hope that by the time the final bell rings for 2019, I have given our younger generation a role model of what a strong-minded, charismatic, young woman and leader looks like. Getting to work alongside our new principal Mrs Davis is such an exciting experience and has definitely been a positive start to my journey as head girl for 2019.

With such an honourable role, I want to represent my iwi, my hapu, my culture and most importantly my whānau with integrity and confidence; and I hope that with support and guidance the students of RGHS will feel that they will grow into the leaders of tomorrow.

This coming year definitely has so much in store and it is such a privilege to be working alongside not only my friend but my sister, Geraldine Atchico.

Geraldine Atchico, deputy head girl of Rotorua Girls' High.

I am both humbled and honoured to be deputy head girl. I have been inspired by the many great role models who have previously held this position, and I hope to do the same and inspire future leaders.

With this role, I want to influence a school community where the girls know that anything they put their minds to, they can achieve. I want to leave behind a legacy of ambitious, hardworking, humble young women, who are not afraid to set and work towards aspirational goals.

I am very excited for the year ahead and am looking forward to working alongside not only my peer but my sister, Atera Apirana. I know that with pride and dedication, we can achieve a fantastic year for the school community.



ROTORUA LAKES HIGH SCHOOL

Ila Ford-Robertson, head girl, Rotorua Lakes High. Photo / Supplied

Ila Ford-Robertson, head girl, Rotorua Lakes High

I would like to acknowledge how big an honour it is to be selected to lead Lakes High and it won't be a role I take for granted. I started my schooling at Lynmore Primary, moved on to Mokoia Intermediate and then Rotorua Lakes High and each of these schools have helped me blossom into the person I am now. I also spent six months living/schooling in Malaysia when I was in Year 8 which was a great learning opportunity.

One of my aims while being head girl will be to strengthen the relationship between the Rotorua schools and therefore have a strong base to be able to introduce inter-school academic, cultural and sporting opportunities. I would also like to strengthen the feeling of unity within our school community so we become one inclusive whānau.

Taylan Onan, head boy, Rotorua Lakes High

Taylan Onan, head boy, Rotorua Lakes High

(110)

I would just like to say how shocked and humbled I was at first but how very happy and honoured I am now.

My vision as head boy is to become the best leader I can be. Now in Year 13, I understand how quickly school goes by. To me, a great leader needs to be a consistent role model who students can aspire to follow. I'm looking forward to guiding a group of students, interacting with each individual in the group and most importantly leading by example.

This year I would like to encourage more student involvement and participation throughout all events and opportunities our school has to offer.

WESTERN HEIGHTS HIGH SCHOOL

Western Heights High School head boy Tyler Barrett. Photo / Supplied

Tyler Barrett, head boy

It is such an honour to represent Western Heights High School and have my name added to a long list of esteemed past head prefects. I am proud but also humbled to have been given this role as it is a perfect opportunity to give back to the school and community that has not only challenged me, but supported my growth as a person from day one. A massive achievement for me will be to finish the year knowing that I have made a positive impact on the future leaders of the Heights whānau. I hope to be able to inspire other students to reach their goals and strive for excellence both in and outside the classroom.

Western Heights High School head girl Emily Wharekura. Photo / Supplied

Emily Wharekura, head girl

I feel so privileged to have been selected as a head prefect. I am grateful for the opportunities that I have had here and I hope that I will be able to use this position to repay that in some way by being a positive role model. I am looking forward to working with our team of prefects to make sure that Heights is a comfortable and exciting place to be. If I can inspire students to excel in their chosen field, be it academic, co-curricular or cultural, then I will have achieved one of my personal goals for this year.