One year on and the two organisations working together in a unique collaboration are keen to celebrate the success of their first year as Te Aka Mauri Library and Children's Health Hub with a free festival of events.

Six days of themed festivities beginning today will showcase the many and varied products and services on offer.

Each day has a different focus such as Te Ao Māori (the Māori world), Technology, Health, Community, Heritage and Research, and a Whanau Day.

The first day will be Hono Whakamana, celebrating the special connection of Te Arawa with Te Aka Mauri while also acknowledging the strong support around the two organisations which has proved to be a win-win for all involved.

Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement that local iwi, the council, the DHB, sponsors and supporters and of course the Rotorua community had all made valuable contributions to make Te Aka Mauri the success it was.

Guest speakers from a range of backgrounds and disciplines, artists, performers and storytellers would entertain throughout the week.

Tours of the library and a quiz competition would be on offer. Residents were being asked to share their memories of the library which would be used in a display of library memorabilia.

Visitors would get the opportunity to see inside Te Waka Pounamu - the Mobile Learning Centre, the Mobile Library, inside Makerspace and the Children's Health Hub.

Find out about traditional Maori health practices, rongoa, mirimiri, oral and ear services on Health Day.

Local specialists in digital applications, virtual reality and cartooning were to give talks during Technology Day.

A Community Day had a range of activities and features a diverse mix of community and special interest groups and more.

The variety of events and activities planned for the week ensured there was something for everyone.

Te Aka Mauri Festival programme

Tuesday, January 29 - Hono Whakamana

Wednesday, January 30 - Technology Day

Thursday, January 31 - Health Day

Friday, February 1 - Heritage and Research Day

Saturday, February 2 - Community Day

Sunday, February 3 - Whanau Day