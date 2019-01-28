The Rotorua Summer Seafood Festival is this weekend, when people will be able to enjoy the Kiwi summer, delicious seafood and great music.

The fourth annual festival is on Saturday at the Rotorua Lakefront.

Jack Grace, Music Therapy, Kelly Makiha, and Krissie Knap have been announced as local acts to open for headline act Sons of Zion.

There will be cooking demonstrations from New Zealand MasterChef Brett McGregor and local celebrity chef Natasha Whitewood.

The event is presented by Te Arawa Fisheries and general manager Shane Heremaia said it was exciting counting down to this year's festival.

He said they had just heard there was going to be a wave of great weather which bode well for festivalgoers.

Heremaia said Sons of Zion were going to be a highlight of the event this year.

"They are very popular at the moment on the charts releasing new music, so I think that's going to be a real awesome part in the festival this year.

"We've also got Brett McGregor, New Zealand MasterChef, demonstrating his expertise with seafood that will be great for all the foodies out there."

He said the event was always popular and it had had a lot of interest on Facebook.

"I think the festival is a great way for people to get out and enjoy the Kiwi summer, and also indulge themselves."

He said with the VIP tickets there was a great experience, as it included food served to the table, drinks and nice marquee.

"I think the festival really combines the best elements of Rotorua.

"It's on our Lakefront, we have talented performers who will be entertaining on the stage, and we love our seafood - there will be awesome stallholders there providing delicious seafood dishes I think everyone will love.

"It's going to be a great day."

(From left) Marlene Sievers, Anthea Kingi and Tracy Fraser enjoy time together at the 2018 Rotorua Summer Seafood Festival. Photo / File

Local celebrity chef Natasha Whitewood, who was a My Kitchen Rules 2017 contestant, said she was looking forward to being involved in an event specifically for the community.

She said it was exciting to be able to do a cooking demonstration alongside a person with as high a food profile as Brett McGregor.

Whitewood said it would also be awesome to cook alongside Te Arawa Fisheries, which was supplying the produce she would be cooking with.

She said her style was Māori fusion inspired by travelling, and that she tended to work a lot with Māori herbs.

She will be putting a Māori fusion twist on seafood tacos.

Whitewood said it was awesome to have a kai moana specific event for the community, and it was great that many people local people were being involved in the event.

"The whole vibe of it is community, family and local, so why not support local?"

She said people could also go to her Facebook page where she would be going live for the cooking demonstration.

Tickets to the festival can be bought from www.eventfinda.co.nz.