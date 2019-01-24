Many Rotorua children are making the most of the sunny days full of play and relaxation, with back-to-school just around the corner.

The first school term starts between January 28 and February 7.

On Wednesday, a number of children and families took part in making Grass Heads as part of the Rotorua Library's school holiday programme.

Tumanako Ngawhika, 6, was one of them.

He says he has done a lot of swimming and relaxing over the holidays and has been camping.

Tumanako says he has also been to the library programme for the Big Beautiful Bubbles and Grass Heads sessions.

He says it is fun because he gets to spend time with his mother and make things.

He is looking forward to seeing his friends at St Mary's Catholic School. He likes reading in school too.

Nakita Campbell, 9, says her school holidays have included going to the beach and doing gymnastics training.

She has also taken part in a number of activities at the library.

She says she is looking forward to going back to school at Lynmore Primary.

"I'm looking forward to seeing my friends, and my favourite subject is writing."

Rotorua Library youth and early learning lead Kylie Holmes says with the school holidays drawing to a close, it is nice to look back on the success of the library's Summer of Fun school holiday programme.

She says activities for all ages have been enjoyed, including the popular Lego activities.

Over summer the library continued offering its popular He Pī Ka Rere programmes which are fun, developmental sessions specifically designed for toddlers and pre-schoolers, she says.

Kylie says this programme uses songs, stories, musical instruments, movement and craft to support children's early literacy, social, cognitive, motor and musical skills.

"With mostly fine weather we have made good use of the opportunity to run some events in Jean Batten Square."

She says children were challenged to make miniature boats using repurposed materials then testing them in water to see if they would float.

"Our bubble day activity attracted 150 children all trying to make big and beautiful bubbles.

"The Grass Heads activity also attracted a large number of attendees, who have taken home their own grass head which will grow over coming weeks".

Kylie says the library has already received several Reading Challenge sheets from some of its keenest readers, and there is still time for children to provide a record of their reading over summer.

There are also activity sheets for families to collect from the entrance to the library, including activities such as designing a book cover, drawing a super hero and writing a book review.

Return your entries to the library by February 3 to go in one of the prize draws.

"While our holiday programme activities are lots of fun, many of them also include literacy and learning activities..."

"With one week to go of our Summer of Fun, we encourage families to come to register for a place on our last remaining programmes which include Lego Rotorua and our popular Mystery STEAM bag morning."

This year, Kylie has enjoyed supporting three workshops offered by Rotorua Lakes Council and design studio Isthmus.

Tamariki were given a set of mystery materials to bring their play space ideas to life, and to share their ideas with the play space designers and each other.