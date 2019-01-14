Emergency services are on their way to Kaingaroa Forest where a van with four people has crashed down a bank.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call from ambulance at 7.26am about the crash at the northern end of Low Level Rd near the intersection with Pukapuka and Wairapukao Rd's.

One person is reported to be injured, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a rescue helicopter were at the scene but couldn't give any details of injuries at this time.

Advertisement

The fire service has also been called.

More to come.