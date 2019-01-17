Families can get on board and experience the hobby and nostalgia of model railways at open days this weekend.

The Rotorua Model Railway Club is holding open days for the public tomorrow and Sunday.

The open days run from 10am to 4pm at the Pererika St Clubrooms.

A number of layouts will be on show, including large American railways, Thomas the Tank Engine and friends, vintage British Hornby Dublo from the 1950s, and logging and bush railways.

Rotorua Model Railway Club life member Barry Jenkins says he enjoys playing with model trains so it is nice to see other people come and enjoy the models, especially children.

"It's a great family event at a reasonable cost."

He says anyone interested in railways, or models of any sort, will enjoy it.

There are a couple of layouts that will be on show which have great scenery, he says.

Barry says the club holds these open days as fundraisers to keep the club running.

Barry started collecting in 1957 and joined the club in 1983.

"I've always been interested in railways, or any sort of model, but railways is my first love and always has been."

Entry is $6 for families, $3 for adults and $1 for children.