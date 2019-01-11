Taupō mayor David Trewavas and his wife Anna are recovering well following a kidney transplant procedure they underwent on Monday.

The mayor was diagnosed as requiring a kidney transplant in 2018, and had been on a waiting list for the transplant procedure.

Trewavas thanked his wife for being the donor, as well as the medical teams involved in Taupō, Rotorua and Hamilton hospitals, and the renal surgeons and team at Auckland City Hospital.

Trewavas also thanked his colleagues at Taupō District Council and the people of the Taupō District and throughout New Zealand for their best wishes and support.

"My situation has given me a new appreciation of the skills and passion those working in the health sector have," he said last year.

Deputy mayor Rosie Harvey, who is acting mayor in Trewavas's absence, said the mayor would be recuperating throughout January and she wished both him and his wife a speedy recovery.

