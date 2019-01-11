The hiding sun seemed to have put sunscreen out of sight and out of mind for many milling around Rotorua's Lakefront yesterday but skin care experts warn Kiwis need to stay vigilant.

The Rotorua Daily Post did a survey at the Lakefront about 11.30am, asking 30 people whether they were wearing sunscreen. Of those, just 10 said they were.

While it was overcast at the time, the UV levels were 12.9 and rising, which is classed as extreme. Anything over three needs protection.

Perched under a tree, none of the Stewart family had put sunscreen on but said they often did if they were going outside.

Nearby, hats, shade and sunscreen were all essentials for cousins Mahalia Costar-Rangi, 12, Khan Rangi, 10, Mason Pollock, 8 and Hayden Pollock, 6.

All were aware that sunscreen "protects you from sunrays", skin cancer and the pain of a burn.

Well-known New Zealand GP and Tauranga skin cancer doctor Dr Franz Strydom said people needed to be more aware of the risks of heading outside without protection.

New Zealand was the world capital of skin cancer, he said.

Strydom said while most people should wear sunscreen on a daily basis, many did not.

"In my experience, it is more common for ladies to wear sunscreen especially if it is part of the daily make up routine," Strydom said. "Guys tend to be a bit slack. It is mostly people who have had a skin cancer removed who will tend to put on sunscreen."

Between 2008 and 2017, there were 547 melanoma registrations for the Lakes District Health Board.

Cancer Society community services manager for Waikato Bay of Plenty Ellen Fisher said evidence suggested more than 90 per cent of skin cancer could be prevented.

"One of the common mistakes people make is not protecting their skin on cool or cloudy days.

"Skin cancer can be difficult to detect, but finding it as early as possible is the key to successful treatment."

Sun tips

Slip, slop, slap and wrap!

Choose broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen, at least SPF30

Apply liberally 20 minutes before going outside

Reapply every two hours, especially if swimming or sweating

Check UV levels before going outside - if over three, be SunSmart

No sun, no problem? Wrong.

The UV index (UVI) is a standard measurement of erythemal UV intensity. Any thing higher than three needs some protection to avoid sunburn is recommended.