A car has crashed into a power pole this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the crash on Koutu Rd about 9.15am.

Car has crashed into power power pole on Koutu Rd this morning. Photo / Supplied

She said the driver was not trapped in the car and did not appear to be injured.

The crash was not blocking the road but police were still working at the scene, she said.

Police and Fire services were attended a crash on Koutu Rd this morning. Photo / Stephen Parker

An eyewitness said he heard a loud bang while having breakfast.

The eyewitness said he ran out to the scene along with other neighbours to check if anyone was hurt and stayed on the scene until police arrived.