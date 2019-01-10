Children will be able to see Rotorua and the Government Gardens in an exciting, new light thanks to tours specifically for the younger ones.

The Rotorua Museum is hosting four Government Garden Tours for children this month.

The first tour took place this Wednesday and the next three tours will be held at 10.30am on January 16, January 23 and January 30.

Rotorua Museum volunteer co-ordinator Julie Parsons says at the garden tours families will experience a fun one-hour tour of the Government Gardens with an experienced Rotorua Museum guide.

Advertisement

The tours will cover how volcanic eruptions formed Rotorua, explore some of the fierce battles and hear about some of the historic buildings in the area.

Julie says while the museum currently offers two to three daily guided tours for people, this is the first time the tours will have child-focused content and structure.

"They were created to share the stories of Rotorua with a younger audience in a fun and engaging way."

She says it is a free activity families can do together over the summer, and both children and adults are sure to learn something new about our unique city.

"It is a great opportunity for kids to learn more about the significant events that shaped Rotorua, both culturally and physically.

"The guides will share the Māori legends behind the evolution of Rotorua, alongside the scientific explanation."

People are reminded to dress for the conditions – if hot they will need sun hats, sunscreen and water. If it is raining the tours will not go ahead.

The tours are free and children need to be accompanied by an adult.

For more information contact rotorua.museum@rotorualc.nz or call (07) 351 8055.

The Details

- What: Children's Garden Tours

- Where: Government Gardens, gather at the front of the Museum

- When: 10.30am, January 16, January 23, January 30

- Free