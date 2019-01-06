There are 640 Unison customers without power in Rotorua.

According to the Unison website, an unplanned outage started today about 1.15pm in the Holden's Bay and Owhata areas.

Unison spokesman Danny Gough said there had been reports of power lines down and they were not sure of the cause. A Unison fault team was out there now, he said.

He said initially 1100 customers were affected but it was now down to 640, having restored power by using other parts of the network.

He said hopefully it would not be too long before the remaining customers had power again.