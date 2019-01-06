Rotorua and all of the exciting activities the city has to offer will be a big playground this week for children living with cancer as Camp Quality comes to town.

Camp Quality NZ is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to bringing fun, hope and happiness to children living with cancer.

It provides week-long summer camps, winter camps and activity days for children aged 5 to 16.

The camps are environments where fun, friendship and a sense of belonging help children living with cancer overcome the challenges that they confront daily.

There are five Camp Quality regions in New Zealand, including Waikato/Bay of Plenty.

This year's Waikato/Bay of Plenty summer camp is being held at Rotorua's Keswick Christian Camp, with 43 children attending.

The camp started yesterday and runs until Friday.

Each child has an older companion and the activities held each day are a complete surprise.

Summer camp manager Bryce Jamieson said camp activities could include anything from going on rides at Velocity Valley to visiting animal parks or helicopter rides.

(Clockwise from back left) Companion Natasha Mcmillan, Tianajay Klomp-Loffley, 9, companion Bernie Koome, Cory Josephs, 11, Stella Angus, 12, and companion Rita Whitfield at the Aquatic Centre.

He said there were a lot of organisations which helped and made activities available with huge discount rates or free.

"It's great to see that support in the community."

Jamieson said he enjoyed seeing the children bond through the whole week and make life-long friends.

"We are all like-minded and here under one unity. We are all just big kids here, even the companions.

"To bring them happiness and fun, and be responsible for that is quite an honour."

Rotorua's Tianajay Klomp-Loffley, 9, said she enjoyed Camp Quality because it was fun and she had made some friends.

She said she was looking forward to having fun on the inflatable at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre that afternoon.

"I think it's cool we don't know [the activities] because some people like surprises."

Rotorua's Cory Josephs, 11, said he had been to Camp Quality before, and activities he had enjoyed in the past were Rainbows End and Laser Tag.

The camp food and their companions were also good, he said.

For more information on Camp Quality go to campquality.org.nz.